Another White Store Clerk Calls Cops On Black Woman For Her Flagrant Coupon Use

White people calling the cops for no real reason, other than they can't deal with the fact that the person in front of them is black, seems to be an epidemic these days. This is the second such incident of "coupon abuse" [sic] in the last week, where a stupid store clerk can't do his job, so blames the customer instead, who invariably just happens to be black.

Source: The Independent



From using neighbourhood swimming pools to hosting barbecues and selling lemonade, it seems that even the tiniest argument can snowball quickly into a police phone call.

Last week, a woman named Camilla Hudson shared a now-viral clip of a CVS employee calling the authorities after she tried to use a coupon in Chicago. Now, a New York resident, Madonna Wilburn, has shared a similar video.

Wilburn states in her post that she began recording after the employee in question, later identified as Ken Dudek, started to demonstrate a “nasty attitude”, and said that he did not like “people like [her]".

He can be heard repeatedly accusing her of “taking advantage of the system” – despite the fact that Wilburn posted various screenshots demonstrating that the digital coupons she was attempting to use were valid, and that she was within her rights to use them.