Raleigh Woman Defends Her Use Of Racial Slur

In today's edition of White People Behaving Badly, meet Nancy Goodman of North Carolina. She thought nothing of calling two young black women "stupid niggers" in public.

According to her social media, and herself, she's a 71-year-old "lady" from Raleigh who suffers from anxiety and works for the North Carolina legislature in some capacity.

Source: WRAL

A Tuesday night dinner at a North Hills restaurant ended in accusations and a racial slur, and the Raleigh woman who uttered it says she would say it again.

Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw said they were at Bonefish Grill with a friend when Nancy Goodman called them rude and complained that they were being too loud.

"We’ve had people come to our table and say, 'Hey, you girls look like you’re having fun. We want to join you,' but never to come to my table and tell me I’m rude," Shaw said Wednesday.

Goodman's remarks irritated the women, and Stewart pulled out her cellphone to record Goodman in the restaurant as they expressed their displeasure with her.

"We're paying for our food just like everyone else, and she told us that we are the rudest people," Stewart says in the cellphone video.

Goodman is then seen pulling out her own phone and walking around some tables to confront the women.

"I've got real good friends who are black, and I love them," Goodman tells the women.

"We never said anything about color," Stewart responds.

"You're too loud," Goodman says.

"In your opinion," Shaw replies. "Let me show you my money. It's just as green as yours."

"Why are you so stupid (racial slur)?" Goodman tells Shaw as she walks off.

"Do you call your black friends [that]?" the women ask her.

Goodman shakes her head, and as she picks up her purse to leave, says, "They're not like you."