White Supremacist Shopper Calls Black Store Manager 'Monkey'

A Ross clothing store manager kept her cool recently after she was verbally assaulted by white supremacist's racist tirade.
A Ross clothing store manager kept her cool recently after she was confronted with a white woman's racist tirade.

The confrontation was caught on camera and shared on TikTok. The video received over two million views on the first day.

"Karen tests my sister ?? the MANAGER," the author wrote. "[S]eek help boo."

As the video begins, the white woman, who is not wearing a mask, can be seen with her face inches from the face of the store manager.

"You ignorant mother f*cking bitch is what you are!" the white woman says.

"Please leave," the manager responds.

The white woman continues to shout obscenities as she prepares to leave the store.

"Call it racism!" she yells. "F*ck you, you f*cking Black bitch."

"OK, that doesn't bother me," the manager quips.

"F*ck you!" the customer repeats.

"OK, have a good day," the manager says.

Before leaving, the white woman shouts a slur about "sitting on the porch like a f*cking monkey."

"Get out!" the manager exclaims.

@maddens.mama Karen tests my sister 👋🏽 the MANAGER. seek help boo ##karen ##lol ##bye

♬ original sound - P

