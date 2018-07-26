C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Rose Mercie

I've really been enjoying the debut album by Paris, France combo Rose Mercie lately. I was thinking about a way to describe their sound but Robert Ham of Paste magazine sums it up pretty well here.

What thrills me so much about the work of French quartet Rose Mercie is that there’s little to differentiate their work from vintage recordings by the Pop Group, Ut or The Raincoats. They’ve captured the essence of that late ‘70s/early ‘80s time so succinctly that I’m still not totally convinced that it isn’t a lost recording from the era.”

What are you listening to tonight?