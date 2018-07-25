Drudge Report: Michael Cohen Is 'The Rat'

Matt Drudge told us all we need to know about his feelings over the Michael Cohen tape-recordings of Donald Trump with two words, "The Rat"

Drudge links to a Daily Mail article that quotes Trump's tweet about the released tape CNN played yesterday on Cuomo Prime.

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Many Trump surrogates feel this way, but as judge Napolitano stated on Fox News Trump lost his attorney-client privilege by discussing a civil fraud with Michael Cohen.

Trump supporters like Alan Dershowitz want to pretend that anything Donald Trump does SHORT OF an impeachable offense doesn't matter. Really?

Morals and standards used to matter to the Republican Party when they were impeaching Clinton.

Now their only concern appears to be to punish those who leaked. If it's anything negative against Donald Trump, regardless of his own actions or words, the leak is the problem.

This is a very low point in the political world of the Republican Party, not to mention the holier-than-thou Evangelicals that stand beside Trump.