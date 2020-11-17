Drudge Report Asks: Is Trump's Finale Bombing Iran?

The New York Times is reporting that during an Oval Office meeting Trump asked last week whether he had options to attack Iran's main nuclear site in the coming weeks.

The Drudge Report trolled Trump by calling it his "Grand Finale".

A finale indeed for a despicable man whose narcissism is so massive that it won't allow him to concede the general election and in his waning days seems to be trying to cause as much chaos at home and abroad as possible before he's kicked out of office.

A bomb strike against Iran would destabilize the region, put Israel at risk, and plunge the entire world into another cascade of violence and destruction.

The major reason Iran has increased their uranium stockpile is because Trump decided to leave the nuclear treaty that was signed between the United States, most of the world and Iran without ever trying to replace it.

Chaos, confusion, distrust and garbage left behind is the Trump legacy.