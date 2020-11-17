Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Drudge Report Asks: Is Trump's Finale Bombing Iran?

A bomb strike against Iran by Trump would destabilize the region, put Israel at risk, and plunge the entire world into another cascade of violence and destruction.
By John Amato
Drudge Report Asks: Is Trump's Finale Bombing Iran?
Image from: Screengrab

The New York Times is reporting that during an Oval Office meeting Trump asked last week whether he had options to attack Iran's main nuclear site in the coming weeks.

The Drudge Report trolled Trump by calling it his "Grand Finale".

A finale indeed for a despicable man whose narcissism is so massive that it won't allow him to concede the general election and in his waning days seems to be trying to cause as much chaos at home and abroad as possible before he's kicked out of office.

A bomb strike against Iran would destabilize the region, put Israel at risk, and plunge the entire world into another cascade of violence and destruction.

The major reason Iran has increased their uranium stockpile is because Trump decided to leave the nuclear treaty that was signed between the United States, most of the world and Iran without ever trying to replace it.

Chaos, confusion, distrust and garbage left behind is the Trump legacy.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team