Hey You Guys, Laura Ingraham Sounds Really Desperate

Desperate Housewife reject and still mad she can no longer drink SlimFast at her desk, Laura Ingraham, to her credit, decided to "cover" the Families Belong Together marches held this past Saturday.

Of course, she did it with a totally unconvincing "get a load of these liberals" scowl.

"Donald Trump ended family separation two weeks ago! Didn't they notice?" she asked her can't-find-the-remote-after-Hannity audience.

And she played audio of Senator Kamala Harris, "Orange is the New Black" actress Diane Guerrero, and Black Eyed Peas musician Taboo, speaking at rallies.

Taboo addressed Donald Trump directly in his clip, which got Laura Ingraham wishing for her "My Pillow" hug buddy:

"I don't even know who that is. Who that last person is. What is that?" she laughed nervously.

Taboo and his band Black Eyed Peas have sold over 76 million records worldwide and sang at the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show, but hey, Laura Ingraham still has a few advertisers left.

What a weird way to cover a massively successful nationwide movement.

It's pretty clear that #FamiliesBelongTogether is the future.

They're so three thousand and eight, while you, Laura Ingraham, are so 2000 and late.

Boom boom pow.

UPDATE: Nevermind, she's just completely mental: