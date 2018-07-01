John King Plays Recording Of Rush Limbaugh During 'Dems In Disarray' Segment On CNN

If there's one thing the corporate media loves to do, it's bash the left wing of the Democratic Party and then ask right-wingers to weigh in and give the party policy advice.

Case in point, this Sunday's Inside Politics with John King on CNN, where his political panel was discussing the stunning upset in New York's 14th district, and Rep. Seth Moulton talking about the need for a "new generation of leadership" in the Democratic Party.

CNN apparently didn't feel the need to have a single Democrat on as a member of their panel, but did include Michael Warren, a writer for Bill Kristol's rag, The Weekly Standard. This was followed by King doing his best job of concern trolling the party for supposedly moving too far to the left with candidates supporting Medicare-for-All in districts across the country, and playing a tape of Rush Limbaugh attacking Ocasio-Cortez and saying the Democrats can't win the House or the White House if they support her agenda.

Someone let me know when CNN decides to have on three or four Democrats asking if the Republican Party has moved to far to the right and should stop catering to white supremacists, demonizing people of color and immigrants, lying constantly and trying to take away health care from their constituents.

I won't hold my breath waiting.