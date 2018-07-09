Michelle Wolf Nails Abortion Hypocrisy In 'Salute To Abortions'

Michelle Wolf celebrated abortions in her latest Netflix segment and talked about Anthony Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court.

“It’s so ironic that Trump could be the guy who ends legal abortion.That dude has been responsible for more abortions than the invention of back alleys,” she said.

“I know some people call themselves ‘pro-life,’ but pro-life is a propaganda term that isn’t real, like healthy ice cream and handsome testicles,” Wolf said.

“Get the terminology straight. First of all, these people are anti-abortion, which means they're anti-woman. If these people were actually pro-life, they’d be fighting hard for healthcare, childcare, gun control, education and protecting the environment. But these anti-abortion do not care about life, they just care about birth. Like they think that’s the only place you can watch a woman sh*t on a table!

“Now, men, I’m sorry, I’m sure this brings up a lot of feelings and thoughts and points that you want to make, and I just want you to know that that’s all very irrelevant,” she said.

“If women embrace that they control life, that makes it a lot harder for men to control women. Of course men are uncomfortable with that -- they won't even let us control a little bit of ‘Star Wars.'”