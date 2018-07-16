Happy Monday! Moving image above found here.

Good Morning, fellow Crooks and Liars! Last Friday we learned a lot about how the Russian cyber warfare on our democracy helped to elect Comrade Trump. Our bloggers this morning present the cogent analysis you need.

Emptywheel discourses on the genealogy of the current and future Muller Investigation.

ARS Technica tells us the that Russian hackers lives are now changed forever.

Hackwhackers notes that Comrade Trump's usage of the word "hampers" might actually be accurate.

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard re-reads Tinker, Tailer, Soldier, Spy and reminds us that Le Carré is still relevant.

Bonus-bonus track: Just a reminder, anytime some one tells you that the Democrats don't have a message and stand for nothing, look at the 2016 Democratic Platform. You know, the one that won the popular vote.

Special shout-out to Crooks & Liars own Bluegal/Frances Langum, whose birthday is today. You can give her some love at The Professional Left Podcast site.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.