Pharyngula: Think of Faception as the phrenology of the 21st century.

Grist: Think of Trump’s coal bailout plan as a death sentence for hundreds of Americans.

Off the Kuff: Think of a federal judge’s ruling in the Census questionnaire case as striking a blow against vote suppression.

BlueNC: Think of Tar Heel Republican Congressional candidate Mark Harris as a self-proclaimed authority on women’s Biblical role in American society.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"A wife is to submit herself graciously to the servant leadership of her husband." (Mike Huckabee, in USA Today ad, 1998)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.