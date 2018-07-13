Now Trump Says His Awful, And Recorded, Interview Is 'Fake News'

Wow, I guess Karl Rove was right. For his stupid base, Trump CAN "create his own reality."

When you dumb-down the base of the Republican Party and create a Dear Leader cult, what that liar said literally yesterday can be denied this morning and it will be accepted?

Yesterday Donald Trump gave an interview to the Rupert Murdoch-owed British Tabloid "The Sun," where, in common parlance, he sh*t the bed.

For Donald Trump, damage control means lying. "I never said that and it's fake news." NO, REALLY.

He did it. He really did it. Donald Trump called his ON THE RECORD (which was recorded) interview with The Sun "fake news". — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) July 13, 2018

Let's not pretend, though, that this kind of BS started with Trump. Newt Gingrich did the same thing in 2011, when he criticized the then Republican "budget" as "right-wing social engineering" and by MONDAY demanded that the world admit he had never said it: "Any ad, which quotes what I said Sunday, is a falsehood."

Don't you dare call it Trumpism, folks. This is the Republican - Fox News - Karl Rove playbook.

There's only one problem for Trump: his interview was with the Murdoch-owned Sun, and Fox News didn't get the "fake news" memo until they'd propagandized the interview as brave and terrific:

Of course, Fox News gets to erase what they said two hours ago, too, but you can bet there's an urgent boardroom meeting going on this morning to figure out what to say about the Sun interview, given they can't predict what Orange Julius will say next.

My bet is that once Theresa May isn't in the same room with him, Trump will insult her again. Stay tuned? Or maybe just focus on electing Democrats in November.

