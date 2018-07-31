'Pistol Pete' Sessions Getting His Slops At The Public Trough

I wanna talk to you about Dallas Republican Congressfool Pete Sessions this morning. We call him Pistol Pete because he’s always shooting off his mouth.

Pete’s wife of 28 years finally had it with him. After putting up with his strip club, skirt chasing ways, she filed for divorce one month after Pete sent this love letter to Allen Stanford.

Just hours after federal agents charged banker Allen Stanford with fleecing investors of $7 billion, the disgraced financier received a message from one of Congress’ most powerful members, Pete Sessions. “I love you and believe in you,’’ said the e-mail sent on Feb. 17. “If you want my ear/voice — e-mail,’’ it said, signed “Pete.’’

Stanford is serving a 110 year prison sentence.

Upon his divorce, Pete almost immediately married a failed Republican congressional candidate in Florida. Karen Sessions is 12 years Pete’s junior.

Okay, that’s the juicy stuff, but not all of it. In today’s Washington Post, you will discover that Donald Trump – who Pete loves almost as much as he loves Allen Stanford – is removing civil service employees and replacing them with his unqualified political friends at an agency that is supposed to oversee foreign aid.

Another appointee is Karen Sessions, a former Verizon Communications executive and municipal official in Winter Park, Fla., who made an unsuccessful run for Congress as a Republican in 2010. In 2012, she married Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.), a Trump supporter. She is vice president of congressional and public affairs.

I love that last line. Take out the word “and” and there you have enough to keep woman plenty busy.

The financial disclosure form Sessions filed in May says his wife is employed by Sessions Enterprises, LLC (page 13).

The only thing worse than a pig feeding at the public trough is a pig hiding the fact that he is feeding at the public trough.

Karoli adds: Pistol Pete's seat is endangered. Make it happen, Texas.