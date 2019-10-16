It's Pete Sessions' Time In The Barrel

Guess who is up to his pencil little neck in the federal Giuliani investigation?

Pistol Pete Sessions that’s who.

Life ain’t been grand for Pete lately. First he gets beat in the 2018 election. Then he decides to move to another district to run for congress which is kinda stoopid considering the man couldn’t get reelected in his home district which was gerrymandered for him.

Now, this. He going to jail with a guy from New York City because the two of them were cahooting to steal money and get people killed.

Look, I’m not saying that I’m happy about all this bad stuff falling on Pistol Pete but … oh hell, I’m happy as a new born calf on his momma’s teat.