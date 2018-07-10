At This Point, Fact-Checking Trump Is Flicking Toothpaste At A Volcano

Video via The Washington Post

By now, any layman with even a passing, honest interest in the fate of their country can see for themselves the monstrous pyroclastic cloud of Republican lies, corruption, hypocrisy and treason that is wiping out everything its path. And while I appreciate the methodical work of honest journalists who are trying their very best to document every individual rivulet of dissembling lava and wisp of prevaricating steam...

...I am much more concerned with the unhinged mob of 62 million bigots and imbeciles who adore the Volcano God and believe the rest of the country must be sacrificed to it.