Right Wing Radio Hosts Suspended Over Racist Anti-Sikh Slurs

New Jersey 101.5 hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are now suspended until further notice.

During their midday show, Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name and told Franco, "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban." They referred to him as "turban man" repeatedly in the segment. At one point, Malloy said, "Listen, if that offends you, then don't wear the turban, and I'll remember your name."

It's the same racist BS that had a massive audience during the Obama presidency.

Never forget that Trump is the original Birther.

Fire all racists who infect the public airwaves. There is no excuse for this except to inflame a racist audience.

The hosts of the "Dennis & Judi Show" on NJ 101.5 radio have been suspended indefinitely after repeatedly referring to the N.J. attorney general as "turban man." https://t.co/UM2M8uTwQE pic.twitter.com/aE4HhL87L2 — NJ.com (@njdotcom) July 26, 2018