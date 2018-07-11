Russians Ecstatic That Trump Is Trying To Destroy NATO

( Parkhalina’s remarks about Trump undermining NATO start at the 21:24 mark.)



A President of the United States doing his damnedest to undermine the strongest military alliance in the history of the world. Yeah, no wonder these 'Russkies' are beside themselves with glee.

Source: Raw Story



Julia Davis, who runs the Russian Media Monitor website, reports via Twitter that Association for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation President Tatyana Parkhalina told the Russian “60 Minutes” news program on Wednesday that she never dreamed she’d see an American president do so much to undermine his own country’s longest standing alliances. “I never thought I’d live to see this!” she exclaimed, according to Davis’ translation. “Neither the USSR nor Russia, who tried many times to drive the wedge between transatlantic allies, but Washington is doing everything to break down the foundations of transatlantic alliance and unity.”