Trump Pardons Ranchers Who Sparked Malheur Occupation

The Orange Plasticine Pardoner-in-Chief issued reprieves today to Oregonian ranchers, Dwight Hammond Jr. and his son, Stephen Hammond. These guys were serving the mandatory minimum for setting fire to public lands - ARSON, dontchyaknow. They were feeling pouty that they weren't allowed to let their cattle graze on protected federal whenever they damn pleased.

Trump must have really been moved by the "patriots" who took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016. Those brave souls who stood up for Dwight Hammond Jr. and Stephen Hammond - father and son who were so oppressed by our government's evil plans to preserve wildlife at the expense of their cattle-grazing - that they stormed the completely uninhabited bird sanctuary. Thank god they were armed to the teeth. Tragically, they did run out of snacks, and sent out appeals over the internet for Doritos and Twinkies. We all know that is something to which our dear leader can relate.

This was no doubt the prelude to the Second Civil War Alex Jones warned Liberals would start on July 4th, 2018. I, myself, am waiting with baited breath for Ken Burns' documentary to expertly elucidate in fuzzy black and white photos why people who rose up against the tyranny of environmentalists deserve to run free back to their waiting families. Free, so they can again cut through fences designed to keep in their cattle. Free, so they can threaten to shoot Federal Employees who get in their way. Free to set fires that "leak" onto protected Federal lands and terrorize the people around them...

So, pardoned the Hammonds are. No white person's crime against the government, the environment, justice or decency shall be left punished if trump has his say. Subtle, he is not. All hail the Infowars President.

A little more detail on the Hammonds, the Bundys, whose prolonged stand off with the government you may recall. https://t.co/6JFTobzYH8 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 10, 2018