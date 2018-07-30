Trump Channels Obama, Says He'd Meet With Iran, No Preconditions

During his press conference with Italy's prime minister earlier today, Donald Trump took a moment to channel his inner Barack Obama when he declared he'd be glad to meet with Iran without any preconditions.

We at C&L are old enough to remember when Fox News and the media set their hair on fire ten years ago over then-candidate Obama's claim he would be fine meeting with Iran without setting conditions.

In 2009, a Fox News panel said there's simply no way Obama could meet with Iran because their election results were fraudulent. (LOL).

In 2008, Fox News' Brit Hume explained why it was a silly, frivolous claim for Obama to even suggest such a thing:

I mean, you just stop and think about it. When you sit down at a table with somebody, you expect them to offer you something, but you have to offer them something in return. It's not for the point -- it's not for the purpose of just having a nice chat and getting to know one another.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg. It was a HUGE freakout, with John McCain's camp holding conference calls where stellar surrogates such as then-Rep. Pete Hoekstra claimed that Obama "has set himself up for a policy direction that undercuts our allies."

Fact checks were done and redone after Obama tried to clarify his comments on the subject, to no avail. The stink of a man wanting to talk to Iran was forever attached to Obama, thanks to the right wing echo chamber.

But now that Trump is saying it, crickets. Who would like to bet that Fox News will not utter a peep or if they do, they will praise him as being some kind of a statesman? Count on it.