'President Obama Wasn't Big On Picking Judges,' Says Trump

In his press conference this afternoon, Donald Trump hovered dangerously close to calling former President Barack Obama an uppity, lazy Negro, while ignoring Mitch McConnell's unprecedented obstruction of Obama's judicial nominees.

While answering a question about the controversy swirling around Brett Kavanaugh, Trump veered off-script.

"I have 145 judges I will be picking by the end of a fairly short period of time," Trump said.

"Because President Obama wasn't big on picking judges," he continued.

"How is it possible to have 145 vacancies," Trump wondered. "I have 145, including Court of Appeals judges, and they just didn't do it."

"You know why?," he asked. "They got tired. They got complacent, something happened."

Yes, that's true. Something DID happen. Something very bad.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans obstructed Merrick Garland and the Obama administration's nominees to the lower courts. That's what happened.

This is just infuriating. It's just a dog whistle to Trump's lazy, entitled racist base because he's terrified they're all going to stay home in 2018. And they will.