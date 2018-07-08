U.S. Ambassador To NATO Makes Believe Trump Is Worried About Russia Flipping Our Allies

Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, said Trump's plan to attack NATO is working out fine because they will pay more money, but then admits Russia is trying to flip our allies at his behest.

Trump has sounded like Putin is our closest ally and many of our diplomats are having trouble sounding coherent because of Trump's combative nature to our allies while being subservient to our enemies.

Fox News Sunday guest host Dana Perino asked Hutchinson if our allies' fears are correct when Trump attacks the EU and instigates trade wars.

Perino asked, "And then The Washington Post reported Trump for his part frequently tells European leaders how much he dislikes the EU and how it is worse than China. Ambassador Hutchison, what do you make of those comments, and is it possible for the president to convey a sense of cooperation?"

Hutchison's reply made no sense in the context of her question, claiming since our European allies are spending more money on defense, everything is really good. She slouched off Trump's trade wars with them saying, "that has not come up in the NATO context. Our diplomats are professional and they are staying on our NATO issues, where we are 100 percent allied."

Perino, "You said recently that NATO's main concern now is Russia, that the U.S. has beefed up its troops in NATO countries that are next to Russia, like the Baltics and Poland. The president reportedly has said Crimea should go to the Russians since most people there speak Russian. Does that concern allies like those in the Baltic States? And is it still the position of the United States that our NATO allies have reason to be concerned about threats from Russia?"

Hutchison refused to comment on anything Trump says that hurts the NATO alliance and says we support the people of Crimea.

Really? When Republican senators say things like this:

Johnson said it was time to “evaluate” whether to lift US sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Crimea, saying they have failed to change Moscow’s behavior and cut US businesses out of Russian deals. cc @RadioFreeTom https://t.co/y2iCVUwnsT

— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) July 6, 2018

It's tough to believe Trump supports the Ukrainian people.

Perino asked if Hutchinson is worried Turkey would flip over to Russia's side since they may be trying to purchase missiles from Putin, "Do you have any concern that Russia is trying to flip Turkey?"

Hutchison said, "Oh, yes. I do think Russia is trying to flip Turkey. They are trying to flip many of our allies. They want to destabilize the strongest defense alliance and a history of the world, and that is NATO. And every effort that we can make that strengthens our alliance, as well as the partners that we have, is very helpful, very productive and very necessary."

To many Americans, it sure seems that Russia has already flipped Donald Trump and many of the Republican politicians who protect him. To gaslight the nation by suggesting that the Trump administration is worried about the EU is about to flip for Putin, when they've spent so much time warning about Putin's machinations, is just the height of disinformation and propaganda.

Trumps' own former NSA H.R. McMaster told the Washington Post, "The president thinks he can be friends with Putin,” former national security adviser H.R. McMaster complained during his time in the White House, according to U.S. officials. “I don’t know why, or why he would want to be.”

Indeed.

It's mindboggling to try and figure out why Trump acts the way he does with Putin.

His reasons usually revolve around money and payoffs.