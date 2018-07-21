White Woman With History Of Calling Cops On Sleeping Black Students Says Her Life Is Ruined

You might remember these stories from a few months ago, a White Yale Grad Student calling the cops when she encountered a student sleeping in a common area while black. She did that not once, but twice, the second time went viral. (Here's a report from the Yale Daily News.) Sarah Braasch got her deserved widespread ridicule but seems not to have learned anything, now complaining that "her life is over". She's not getting much sympathy.

Source: City Pages



Braasch, a 43-year-old graduate student at Yale University and two-degree graduate of the University of Minnesota, was planning to use a shared common space in her dorm late one May night. There, she encountered a young black woman sleeping. Braasch called campus police to report the woman's presence, marking the second time this year she'd asked for police to check on the presence of black students in the common room. In both cases, the black student in question was a fellow Yale student of Braasch's. The second incident went viral, after the target of Braasch's cop call, Lolade Siyonbola, recorded a brief confrontation between the two. "I have every right to call the police," Braasch tells her. Yale and its police disagreed.

So this was back in May.

The incident exploded into national news. Braasch laid low. Until Wednesday, when a Twitter account titled "@sarahbraasch1" featuring two candid photographs of Braasch (including one at a University of Minnesota graduation ceremony) publicly addressed the situation, and sought sympathy. She didn't find much.

Writer Zoe Samudzi in particular was having none of her white privilege.

“Done nothing wrong,” pal you called the police on a black woman taking a nap while saying “I have every right to call the police” when you could’ve expended LESS effort by minding your business and walking past. pic.twitter.com/OxAnwIJDlf — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) July 19, 2018

Sarah Braasch is leaning hard into her white womanhood: first acting as the aggressor, and then retreating into some imagined martyrdom when she discovers racist actions have consequences. pic.twitter.com/YoIjmKGfUf — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) July 19, 2018

Calling the police is self-deputizing to teach someone a lesson. There is only ever degrees of malicious intent. You’ll have to spare me if it backfired you didn’t ruin a black woman’s life *as planned*.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) July 19, 2018