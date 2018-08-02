Super Enlightened Rep. Pete Sessions Says Man Killed Wife Because 'She Was Unfair'

Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions' re-election campaign got a lot harder in the last month. It was already challenging, since in 2016, Hillary Clinton narrowly won the Republican district. "Pistol Pete" makes a name for himself by firing career civil servants and replacing them with his political friends, and, so it would seem, wife #2. A video has emerged recently, though, that will make it even harder.

In it, Sessions is being interviewed by Jeff Morgan, a conservative activist trying to get Sessions to come out against no-fault divorce. (I mean, why should anyone be able to divorce without being able to blame the spouse for the break-up, right? What's the point of a divorce that isn't acrimonious, for christ's sake??? But I digress...)

For some bizarre reason, Sessions, who holds the powerful position of Chairman of the House Rules Committee, by the way, decides to tell the story of a woman who was shot by her husband. The way he tells the story is...well, just read what he said:

Dallas County, a few years ago, went through a number of terrible shootings. And I gathered together, they were at the time Republican district judges, and I said "Guys, men, women, we’ve now had I think four or five shootings.’ One of them was from a big-time guy in Highland Park, who went and killed his wife, just gunned her down. And that was because the judge was unfair, and the woman was unfair. And she demanded something, and he was out. And it was frustration. So now we go through the court system. And unfortunately lives have to be lost and there has to be tragedy — there now is a better system.

Got that? The woman was unfair. She demanded something. So he was frustrated and he shot her. Isn't that sweet? What the hell is he trying to say??? A man didn't shoot his wife because he was homicidal, or misogynistic, or narcissistic, or otherwise evil or privileged. Nope. He shot her because she demanded something and she was unfair and so was the judge.

But don't worry - now there is a better system, promises Sessions. They have special masters now, and these decisions in divorce cases don't take so long. Well, THAT'S A RELIEF. Now, when a woman demands something unfair, and the special master agrees with her unfair request, the husband can shoot her more quickly! He doesn't have to wait NEARLY as long! Or something? Whaaa???

Sessions' spokesperson tried to clean it up — he didn't mean to express sympathy, she said. Husband felt railroaded by the courts, he meant. But they ended up requesting Morgan take down the video, because there's an election coming up, dontchyaknow. The video remains up, though. Pete Sessions might lose this one. Check your voting status, Dems in Texas. November's coming fast.