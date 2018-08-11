Bill Maher Reveals The Identity Of QAnon -- And It's A Shocker!

Bill Maher made a shocking revelation last night.

“Donald Trump was just posing as a disgusting pervert the last half century to gain credibility so he can go after perverts now,” he said.

“The only thing that would make more sense would be finding out that a Trump-loathing conservative-baiter like me is Q. Which is why it is true. I am Q. I am revealing it now.

“My entire life has been a sham that gave me the perfect cover to be your source for what is really happening in America. The drugs, the atheism, the stuff at the Playboy Mansion – I did that to throw you off the scent.

"The pot I smoke is oregano, and the jokes in my monologues are actually coded messages, except for the ones about Chris Christie being fat. Those, I just like to tell.”

“I, Q, need your help to make America great again. Keep believing everything Trump tells you. And, above all, on Tuesday, November 6, stay at home. Do not leave your house on November 6. Better yet, get in the trunk of your car and don’t leave it for whatever reason."