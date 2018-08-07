Business Insider's Blodget Explains Why The First Amendment Doesn't Protect Alex Jones

Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget explained to CNBC's Squawk Alley that Alex Jones getting booted from Youtube and other social platforms is not a first amendment issue because all social media platforms are private companies.

It's frustrating how ignorant conservatives have become when it comes to the First Amendment and the concept of "freedom of speech." We understand that victimhood and victimization are the cornerstones of their anger-fueled politics, but it's not a constitutional issue that's applicable to Alex Jones or anyone else on social media platforms.

The panel discussion on CNBC covered how these companies can create algorithms against hate speech, as well as Jones' complaints about being booted off so many private outlets.

Blodget said, "I think actually what’s surprising is it’s taking the platforms this long to actually put their foot down and say, ‘you know what, this is not about freedom of speech, this is a private platform, we do not want this stuff on our network. They have already drawn the line with many other things, pornography, child pornography, selling drugs and so forth now they're just saying, 'you know what, this isn't okay either.'”

He continued, "This is a very defensible position for a private platform. Anybody who says it’s a freedom of speech issue, no it isn’t. The First Amendment is about your right to be able to say stuff and not be thrown in jail by the government for criticizing the government.”

Blodget used an example of a private citizen demanding NBC to broadcast their own opinions on-air.

"We've always had standards, it's the same thing going on here."

Alex Jones has no standards other than to lie, create hurtful conspiracy theories that have real consequences, and generate hate speech on a daily basis.

Conservatives can take action against any company they want which include boycotts and what have you, but the Constitution has not been violated if a despicable character like Jones gets booted off of Facebook for broadcasting that the massacre of the children of Sandy Hook was a false flag operation.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver needs to get a refresher course or buy her text books elsewhere.

Dear Libtards who think Facebook is a privately owned business,



There's a thing called fact-checking.



Facebook is a public business that's publicly traded.



Using that argument to justify banning Alex Jones doesn't work pic.twitter.com/6laQBgn0qF — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) August 7, 2018

This is for Millie: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

UPDATE (Frances Langum): Per Media Matters, Alex Jones is appealing (yeah) to Donald Trump insisting that he make "censorship" a core issue of the midterms, or else face impeachment. Why not hold another ball gag protest with Roger Stone, Alex?

(h/t Mediaite)