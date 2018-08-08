Why Is Alex Jones Still On Twitter?

The Debbil and Mr. Jones.

Twitter explains why the foe of the Lizard People, Alex Jones, is still on their platform, while he has been removed from pretty much every other platform in Social Media:

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

So, the CEO of Twitter says their rules are lacking. Good to know.

But wait! There’s more!

Jack Dorsey wants journalists to police tweets from Jones (and presumably others).

Jeebus, Jack: take ownership of your product. It shouldn’t be that hard.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors