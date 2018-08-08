Why Is Alex Jones Still On Twitter?

By Tengrain
Why Is Alex Jones Still On Twitter?

The Debbil and Mr. Jones.

Twitter explains why the foe of the Lizard People, Alex Jones, is still on their platform, while he has been removed from pretty much every other platform in Social Media:

So, the CEO of Twitter says their rules are lacking. Good to know.

But wait! There’s more!

Jack Dorsey wants journalists to police tweets from Jones (and presumably others).

Jeebus, Jack: take ownership of your product. It shouldn’t be that hard.

