Marge Greene Is In A Panic Over Republicans Losing Control

Madge Greene is now screeching that Democrats want Donald Trump to be “murdered in jail.” This was during an interview with whacko Alex Jones, natch. Via the Independent:

The right-wing lawmaker made the remarks during an interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, in which she suggested that the four criminal cases Mr Trump is facing - including an ongoing trial where he has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts relating to alleged hush money payments - are an intentional effort by his political rivals to imprison the former president until he dies.

She added that Democrats are also attempting to strip Mr Trump of his presidential Secret Service detail to accomplish their goal. “They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life so that he dies in jail,” she told Jones, a conspiracy theorist who owes the families of Sandy Hook victims $1.5bn. “And they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly. This is how serious they are,” she added.

Ms Greene was referencing a bill proposed last week by Mississippi Democrat Rep Bennie Thompson - the former chairman of the House January 6 Select Committee - that aims to strip Secret Service protections from former government officials convicted of a felony.