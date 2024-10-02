Media Matters 'Diligently Considering' Buying Alex Jones' Infowars

You're probably aware that Alex Jones is being hit with a court order to sell off his site to pay off the Sandy Hook families. Turns out Media Matters is interested! Of course, there are also right wing groups looking to buy it and then hire Alex Jones to run it, so don't get too excited just yet. Via Gizmodo:

In a twist that could serve as the ultimate humiliation for Jones, left-leaning media groups and companies are considering buying the rightwing site. A new report from Semafor cites multiple groups that have expressed interest. One of the groups in question is Media Matters, a left-leaning watchdog organization that Elon Musk sued earlier this year.

“We are diligently considering this acquisition,” said Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters, in an email to Semafor. “As we saw with the Tucker tapes, the archives could contain unbroadcasted material that ends up having real news value—not schadenfreude—but actually useful information,” he added.

Semafor also notes that Jeff Rotkoff, the publisher of leftist blog The Barbed Wire, had also expressed interest. “We started The Barbed Wire in part to disrupt the constant stream of conspiracies and disinformation from people like Alex Jones and Joe Rogan, and it would be a step towards justice to use the InfoWars brand to undo some of the damage they’ve caused,” Rotkoff said.