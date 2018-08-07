Black Conservative Comes Unglued When Michael Eric Dyson Won't Bow And Scrape To Her

Candace Owens, MAGA hat-wearing, Trump loving, ultra-conservative lunatic gave one of the most insane interviews on a cable news channel in years. In fact, I do not remember seeing anyone come across as so disrespectful, unintelligent and possibly even mentally ill as she did.

Not only did she talk over the host, Ari Melber, but she talked over the other guest, distinguished Georgetown Professor Michael Dyson. It was painful to watch and at many points I screamed at my TV (and tweeted" "PLEASE GOD, CUT HER MIC OFF, ARI!"

If you can bear it, watch the 5 minute clip above.

Here she is whining about being heckled at a restaurant, where she compares it to being persecuted in the Civil Rights era:

To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force.



Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast.



Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

No one identified themselves as Antifa in that confrontation, by the way, but it was a convenient characterization for Owens.

The perfect response tweet:

ANTIFA is “antifascist,”



If you don’t want to deal with them don’t be a fcking fascist.



That is all. https://t.co/IW0L11N7gF — Karoli (@Karoli) August 7, 2018

Some tweets after her train wreck of an appearance:

Tomorrow are you going to have a Swastika wearing a MAGA hat debate others on your show? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 7, 2018

@AriMelber lord, that was a disaster. Isn’t it ironic how conservatives like @RealCandaceO sit so comfortably in the role of victim? — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) August 7, 2018

Candace Owens just made a huge gigantic ass out of herself on Ari Melber. Her racist followers want black people to address the black community but she goes on there a bitches about how she has to debate with black people. The fuck??? — Secret Derp State Society 🌊🗽🇺🇸 (@TurtlesgaloreMR) August 7, 2018

Looks like Candace wants to unseat Tomi Lahren as the most loony young, conservative, female voice. Did she do it or did she topple over into padded room territory?