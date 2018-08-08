Carter Page Still Not In Prison, Compares Trump To Nelson Mandela

In a recent "Sky News Special Report" about Putin and Trump, U.S. correspondent Cordelia Lynch interviews Carter Page. (A longer version of the video above can be found here.)

Page drops this soundbite about Dear Leader Donald Trump:

"I think he has been under such tremendous constraints, pressures, abuses. In a lot of ways, he [Trump] reminds me of Nelson Mandela. You know, and a lot of people were using the intelligence apparatus to go after him in illicit ways."

There is no explanation as to why the FBI hasn't picked up Carter Page and at the very least institutionalized him for being a walking, talking agent of chaos and insanity.

But I think the explanation for this quote must have something to do with a devilish bet with Dinesh D'Souza over who can make the most over-the-top comparison of Trump to a civil rights hero.

Carter Page wins.