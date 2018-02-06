Why Is Carter Page Still Giving Interviews On Television?

What the hell are you doing, Carter Page?

Do you have a lawyer? Anywhere? In your entire life?

Have you even gotten the free legal advice on Twitter?

Why are you on Good Morning America?

You've been outed as an actual Russian agent by the most incompetent Intel Chairman ever, Devin Nunes.

It's like LeStrade catching Professor Moriarty. But Professor Moriarty keeps going on TV News and saying "lots of people try to poison Sherlock Holmes!"

Carter Page listed as one of his "accomplishments" that he is "an informal adviser to the Kremlin" in a 2013 letter.

Now he apparently imagines that he can poison the jury pool (there's no jury, Carter) by telling George Stephanopoulos that the FBI is persecuting him.

“as an informal adviser to the staff of the Kremlin.”

Carter Page’s defense for that 2013 letter where he said he was an informal adviser to the Kremlin? Page: "There was a lot of people advising" the Kremlin. (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/l26iUyrkfx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 6, 2018

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you were recruited at one point by a Russian agent, then you wrote yourself that you were an informal adviser to the Kremlin. So that does lead people to believe: ‘is this guy working with Russia?' ...These are your words. You’re advising the Kremlin. You can understand how that would raise questions and could lead to probable cause. On the one hand, at one point you say you’re an adviser to the Kremlin, then you’re an adviser to Donald Trump.

Carter Page's excuse is, "oh my stars and garters I have never spoken to Donald Trump in my life!"

He doesn't say he never spoke to Flynn, Manafort, Bannon, Priebus, Jared, or Don Jr.

Odd that the House GOP and Fox News are confidently pushing all their chips in on Carter Page's hand, when it's pretty damn clear he's holding an Uno card and a recipe for artichoke dip. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 6, 2018