Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case Against NFL Clears Major Hurdle

At least THIS collusion case is moving forward!

Stephen B. Burbank, the arbiter in Colin Kaepernick's suit against National Football League, has ruled that there is enough evidence that team owners colluded to keep Kaepernick from being signed last season, even as a back-up quarterback, to proceed to a full hearing. In that hearing, Kaepernick's lawyers will be able to question league owners and officials about the reasoning behind his being completely frozen out of the league.

What had prompted the shunning? Kaepernick had the gall to protest while Black, by kneeling during the national anthem before football games began. He was attempting to draw attention primarily to police brutality against Black people in this country, and start conversations about how to remedy this awful injustice. Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, that was not the conversation white people around the nation took up. His patriotism was questioned, his reputation was dragged, his life was threatened, and all of the players in the league became subjected to unreasonable and unAmerican demands surrounding the anthem, handed down by Sir Tweets-A-Lot...who seems to have a penchant for collusion himself.

Should the arbiter rule in his favor, he'd be awarded backpay and damages...and the right to heckle President Pussygrabber every time the Racist-in-Chief plays golf, in perpetuity. Okay, maybe not that last part, but he will be vindicated financially, and politically for sure, should the arbiter decide in his favor.

Looking forward to resolution on BOTH collusion matters, as a matter of fact. For now, feeling cautious optimism (and maybe doing a little touchdown dance) about the Colin Kaepernick case.