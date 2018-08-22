Don't Let Felonious Trump Pick His Own Judge. Call Your Senators TODAY!

Now, more than ever, in light of yesterday's news, we need to put a stop to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to SCOTUS.

We can't let Trump appoint someone who has already agreed to protect him. Call your senators and say, "Trump can't appoint someone until the Mueller investigation concludes." We need numbers. You can't sit on your butt for this one.

You can:

.

Use Resistbot to send a text.