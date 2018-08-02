HA! Sen. Chris Coons Recites The US Code To Help Trump's Lawyers

By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Delaware Senator Chris Coons is not the kinda guy I would pin as a trending Twitter hottie, but yesterday he took the internet by storm by calmly reading the US Code regarding "conspiracy against the United States of America."

"I’ve been hearing @realDonaldTrump and @RudyGiuliani claiming that ‘collusion is not a crime.’ Well, I took the liberty of reading the U.S. code myself. Here’s what the law actually says." the Senator tweeted.

As of this writing the video on Twitter has been viewed over half a million times.


