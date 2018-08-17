Job Rejection Letter States Woman's Name Is 'Too Ghetto'

Yep, this happened in 2018. In Missouri, home of Michael Brown and Ferguson.

I am unable to give this a forceful enough facepalm. Employer tells black woman who applied for a job that "we do not consider candidates that have suggestive "ghetto" names."

A local NBC affiliate reports:

Hermeisha Robinson posted to her page Monday that she applied for a customer service representative position with Mantality Health in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Robinson said she was upset when she received an email back from the company saying, "unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ghetto names."

Robinson wasn't the only one. Dorneshia Zachery also got the email.