Job Rejection Letter States Woman's Name Is 'Too Ghetto'
Yep, this happened in 2018. In Missouri, home of Michael Brown and Ferguson.
A local NBC affiliate reports:
Hermeisha Robinson posted to her page Monday that she applied for a customer service representative position with Mantality Health in Chesterfield, Missouri.
Robinson said she was upset when she received an email back from the company saying, "unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ghetto names."
Robinson wasn't the only one. Dorneshia Zachery also got the email.
The company vehemently denies that the emails are legitimate; they claim to have been hacked and police investigators suspect it may be the work of a disgruntled employee. But somebody sent those emails. In America. In 2018.
Tucker Carlson needs a telegram about White supremacy in America, by the way.
