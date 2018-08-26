Mike Pence's Former Press Sec: 'Anyone..Close To President Trump Is Getting A Legal Colonoscopy'
Mike Pence's former press secretary, Marc Lotter, colorfully and accurately described the people in Trump's world now facing a multitude of prosecutors and investigations by likening it to a "legal colonoscopy."
Fox News Sunday panel members led by guest host Sandra Smith discussed the Mueller investigation after Trump's long time friend David Pecker of the National Enquirer and Trump's money man Allen Weisselberg were given immunity to talk to prosecutors.
After discussing the plight of AG Jeff Sessions, Marie Harf said Trump was lashing out at everyone because "people [are getting] immunity every day" and it's clear the situation has turned dire for him.
Later, Smith read off Rudy Giuliani's tweet trying to force Mueller to wrap up the special counsel before the midterms.
"'If Mueller wants to show he's not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction. They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will.'
Smith continued, "Is Giuliani publicly trying to rush the special counsel to wrap up this investigation?"
Lotter replied, "Well, I think he is acknowledging what we -- what we see out there every day. I mean anyone who was close to President Trump or worked for President Trump is getting a legal colonoscopy by every investigator out there. Meanwhile, Democrats -- "
Smith responded, "That was a visual I didn't need."
Lotter continued, "And, meanwhile, Democrats are getting a Band-Aid and sent on their merry way. And I think he wants to bring this to a close. We have seen -- we've still see no evidence of collusion. And nothing is still --"
Chris Wallace probably would not have wanted to continue with that weird metaphor any further either. She turned to relatively reasonable (in Trump-adjusted terms) conservative talking head Marie Harf.
↓ Story continues below ↓
SMITH: Do Republicans have a point, Marie? This investigation's been going on 16 months and counting.
HARF: Well, also, Republicans investigated the Clintons over Whitewater for six years. So let's all just have some perspective here.
I think that Mueller cannot wrap this up before the midterms because they haven't settled issues of whether the president will sit down with him. There are a number of people who haven't been interviewed yet.
I think that Mueller will avoid actually saying anything until after the midterms because there are a lot of outstanding questions that still need to be answered. And through the investigation, we have learned much more...
The Trump campaign started out by saying no one ever talked to any Russians. Well, now we know that over a dozen Trump campaign people did. That may not be collusion, Sandra, but we have learned much more throughout this investigation that warrants further questions. Those are serious and cannot be wrapped up, I think, in the next few months.
SMITH: I think it left a few people wondering why, when the president this week said he could go in and do whatever. He could run it if he wants. But he decided to stay out when it comes to this investigation. What does that tell you?
WILLIAMS: Well, I think he's really, at this point, sort of flustered and flailing. If he thinks that he can take control of the investigation, that's like, you know, Al Capone taking charge of Eliot Ness. It's just not the way it's done in this country. 'No man is above the law' is the standard.
So he instead now is attacking not only Sessions, as we just discussed, but he's also saying, go after the Democrats, my political opponents. Why'd they get an easy pass? I don't know if they got an easy pass. I think they were thoroughly investigated.
Comments