Mike Pence's Former Press Sec: 'Anyone..Close To President Trump Is Getting A Legal Colonoscopy'

Mike Pence's former press secretary, Marc Lotter, colorfully and accurately described the people in Trump's world now facing a multitude of prosecutors and investigations by likening it to a "legal colonoscopy."

Fox News Sunday panel members led by guest host Sandra Smith discussed the Mueller investigation after Trump's long time friend David Pecker of the National Enquirer and Trump's money man Allen Weisselberg were given immunity to talk to prosecutors.

After discussing the plight of AG Jeff Sessions, Marie Harf said Trump was lashing out at everyone because "people [are getting] immunity every day" and it's clear the situation has turned dire for him.

Later, Smith read off Rudy Giuliani's tweet trying to force Mueller to wrap up the special counsel before the midterms.

Just a few days before 60 day run-up to 2018 elections. If Mueller wants to show he’s not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction. They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 25, 2018

"'If Mueller wants to show he's not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction. They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will.'

Smith continued, "Is Giuliani publicly trying to rush the special counsel to wrap up this investigation?"

Lotter replied, "Well, I think he is acknowledging what we -- what we see out there every day. I mean anyone who was close to President Trump or worked for President Trump is getting a legal colonoscopy by every investigator out there. Meanwhile, Democrats -- "

Smith responded, "That was a visual I didn't need."

Lotter continued, "And, meanwhile, Democrats are getting a Band-Aid and sent on their merry way. And I think he wants to bring this to a close. We have seen -- we've still see no evidence of collusion. And nothing is still --"

Chris Wallace probably would not have wanted to continue with that weird metaphor any further either. She turned to relatively reasonable (in Trump-adjusted terms) conservative talking head Marie Harf.