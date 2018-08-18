Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
Truthdig: These women of color political candidates are running and winning despite a lack of party support

Counterpunch: Trump's patriotism is nationalism for a nation of one.

OpEdNews: Companies will not bear the cost of poisoning customers, land and water.

Emptywheel: A timeline of Muller's investigations.

Bonus Track: The history of sugar, from luxury import to boycotts over slavery.

