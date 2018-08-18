Mike's Blog Round Up
Truthdig: These women of color political candidates are running and winning despite a lack of party support
Counterpunch: Trump's patriotism is nationalism for a nation of one.
OpEdNews: Companies will not bear the cost of poisoning customers, land and water.
Emptywheel: A timeline of Muller's investigations.
Bonus Track: The history of sugar, from luxury import to boycotts over slavery.
Round up by Susan of Texas (@susanoftexas). Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.
