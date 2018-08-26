Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant

Immunity Edition: It's Sunday, do what you will.

Heywood J. (Hammer Of The Blogs) w/ an important reminder: They aren't conservatives, they're reactionaries!

Stonekettle Station's Jim Wright at length on the dilemma of information warfare. We're overwhelmed w/ info, much of which is un-filtered crap & few of us can filter it.

Grim reality from Zandar: Where The Country Goes From Here.

Buttermilk Sky on the great white dope & South Africa.

A "taco truck" on every corner? Or on every freeway? "A food truck caught in a gnarly standstill on the westbound 105 after a fatal accident Friday morning made the most patriotic gesture imaginable in Los Angeles — it opened up and started offering service to drivers."

And on that vaguely life-affirming note I leave you until autumn, when the control voice will again take you to The Outer Limits. Our thanks to the intrepid bloggers we wrangled & those who read this. More M. Bouffant on daily display at Web of Evil (& Ennui).

