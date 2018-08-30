Mike's Blog Round Up
Avedon's Sideshow - grab that cash with both hands!
Bark Bark Woof Woof - Florida man on the primary results;
Clarissa's Blog - political ads as a defense;
Diane Ravitch's Blog - Eugene Robinson and The Mysterious Case of the Missing GOP Spine!
Eclectablog - MI08 Dem offers service to America, R Rep. Bishop would rather just drone you.
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and wonders if you have a Brave Truth Teller in your life?!
