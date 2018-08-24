Politics And Reality Radio: CT Secretary Of State Denise Merrill On Safeguarding Our Elections

This week, we kick off the show with a discussion of election security with Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill.

Then we'll be joined by Lala Wu, co-founder of the Sister District Project, who will tell us what her group is doing to Make America Sane Again.

Last but not least, Crooks and Liars Managing Editor Karoli Kuns joins us to discuss that nutty QAnon conspiracy theory that's become all the rage with Trump's gullible supporters.

Playlist:

King Crimson: "Matte Kudasai"

Gorillaz: "Fire Coming Out of the Monkey's Head"

The Beatles: "In My Life"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.