Protesters Topple Confederate Statue 'Silent Sam' At UNC

Another monument to hate and racism crashes to the ground. With the politicians and the university woefully behind the current of the times, it's left to the kids to express their anger and resentment at these symbols still given such prominence.

The video above is by Julia Wall of the Raleigh News & Observer, and is in my opinion so much better than what you will see on cable news.

(CNN) A crowd of about 250 protesters on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's campus knocked over the controversial Silent Sam Confederate statue, according to the university. A video and pictures from a student shows the statue coming down on Monday as students chant "I believe that we will win." Video footage from CNN affiliate WRAL-TV shows protesters putting up poles and banners around the statue during daylight. By nightfall, video from WRAL shows the statue falling down and students cheering. Protesters could also be seen kicking Silent Sam's head and putting dirt on the statue. "Tonight's actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured. We are investigating the vandalism and assessing the full extent of the damage," UNC said in a statement to CNN. Silent Sam was erected in 1913 to remember the "sons of the University who died for their beloved Southland 1861-1865," according to UNC's website. The United Daughters of the Confederacy gave the statue to the university in 1909.

UNC Chancellor Carol Holt released this statement, barely mentioning the reasons for the protest, emphasizing the vandalism instead.

Monday’s gathering started as a demonstration in support of a UNC graduate student Maya Little who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the Confederate statue in April. Little faces expulsion from UNC as a result.

