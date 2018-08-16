Sarah Sanders Has To Back Off After Lie About Obama's Job Numbers

Yesterday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to the Press Secretary's podium and lied like a lying liar like she always does. This time it was about the Orange Menace's job creation numbers for African-Americans and, of course, how much better they were than an actual president's: President Obama's.

This president since he took office, in the year-and-a-half since he's been here, created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans. That's 700,000 African-Americans working now that weren't working when the president took place. When President Obama left, after eight years of President Obama in office, he only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans. President trump in his first year-and-a-half has already tripled what President Obama did in eight years.

Well, we knew it wasn't true when she said it, and respectable news outlets (like CNN) called her out ASAP, saying "Not even CLOSE to true. According to Labor Department, the U.S. has created 700,000 jobs for African-American workers during the trump administration. It added nearly 3 million jobs during Obama's eight years. Sanders later corrected herself via Twitter. Of course, via Twitter.

Correction from today’s briefing: Jobs numbers for Pres Trump and Pres Obama were correct, but the time frame for Pres Obama wasn’t. I’m sorry for the mistake, but no apologies for the 700,000 jobs for African Americans created under President Trump https://t.co/EXGvbliwlS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 15, 2018

Of course, that does not count as a real apology, since it is accompanied by a modifying statement beginning with "but."

That's not an apology. President @BarackObama created 3 million jobs for the black community when you claimed he only created 195K. https://t.co/c2nZ8NlLF0 — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) August 15, 2018

Someone told Sarah Sanders to never apologize but they neglected to tell her to never make mistakes or get caught in a lie — LadyBusiness (@LadyBusiness_) August 15, 2018

The "apology," such as it was, did not stop Fox "News" (otherwise known as "State TV") from repeating the lie hours later. Jesse Waters read it out word for word on "The Five" as evidence to support the delusion he was pushing that Herr Trumpinger is not racist. Just look at all he's done for "the blacks!"

I bet Jesse will not apologize for repeating Sarah Sander's lies about african-american jobs.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Victor (@victor_pv) August 15, 2018

Magic 8 Ball says, "Not likely."