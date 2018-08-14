Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 'I Can't Guarantee Anything' About Trump And The N-Word

I guess the press corps is pretty tired of hearing, "I haven't spoken directly to the president about that specific topic, so..." from our Propaganda Secretary. It's how she answers the vast majority of embarrassing questions about the shameful slug occupying the Oval Office.

So, at today's press briefing, Kristen Welker decided to cut right to the chase as soon as she was called on today. She asked if Sanders herself has ever asked the Racist-In-Chief if he's used the N-Word. Sanders danced around, answering a different question.

When it became clear she hadn't asked him about it, Welker asked her, very pointedly, why she hadn't. Again, Sanders answered a different question.

Not deterred, Welker pressed (HA!) on, asking her if she could guarantee we'd never hear him use the N-word on a recording in any context? Shockingly, Sanders told the truth. That she could not guarantee anything.

Let that sink in.

Our Press Secretary stood behind that podium and said she could not guarantee the American people would not hear President Squirrelwig Stalin speak the unspeakable on tape.

Then she went on to blather about how great he has been for African-Americans, how he wants nothing more than to enact policies to help them, and Hispanics, and allllllll Americans. You know, policies like deporting the wives of military veterans, destroying civil rights protections, and stripping healthcare away from people with pre-existing conditions.

Then she went back to lying...she claimed we never heard about any of these outrageous or salacious claims before he became a candidate for president - after all! He's been in business for decades, and have you ever heard his name associated with anything like this before? Naaaaaaaaaah, Sarah. There has never been anything at ALL about Donald Trump the racist, the womanizer, the sleazeball, the mobster, the fraud, the bankrupt failure, the criminal before 2015. NEVER.

Whatever she's smoking, I want a puff.

Transcript below: