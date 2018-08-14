Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 'I Can't Guarantee Anything' About Trump And The N-Word
I guess the press corps is pretty tired of hearing, "I haven't spoken directly to the president about that specific topic, so..." from our Propaganda Secretary. It's how she answers the vast majority of embarrassing questions about the shameful slug occupying the Oval Office.
So, at today's press briefing, Kristen Welker decided to cut right to the chase as soon as she was called on today. She asked if Sanders herself has ever asked the Racist-In-Chief if he's used the N-Word. Sanders danced around, answering a different question.
When it became clear she hadn't asked him about it, Welker asked her, very pointedly, why she hadn't. Again, Sanders answered a different question.
Not deterred, Welker pressed (HA!) on, asking her if she could guarantee we'd never hear him use the N-word on a recording in any context? Shockingly, Sanders told the truth. That she could not guarantee anything.
Let that sink in.
Our Press Secretary stood behind that podium and said she could not guarantee the American people would not hear President Squirrelwig Stalin speak the unspeakable on tape.
Then she went on to blather about how great he has been for African-Americans, how he wants nothing more than to enact policies to help them, and Hispanics, and allllllll Americans. You know, policies like deporting the wives of military veterans, destroying civil rights protections, and stripping healthcare away from people with pre-existing conditions.
Then she went back to lying...she claimed we never heard about any of these outrageous or salacious claims before he became a candidate for president - after all! He's been in business for decades, and have you ever heard his name associated with anything like this before? Naaaaaaaaaah, Sarah. There has never been anything at ALL about Donald Trump the racist, the womanizer, the sleazeball, the mobster, the fraud, the bankrupt failure, the criminal before 2015. NEVER.
Whatever she's smoking, I want a puff.
Transcript below:
WELKER: Have you asked the president if he has ever used the n-word?
SANDERS: The president addressed that question directly via Twitter, and I would refer you back to him. I can certainly say I have never heard him use that term or anything similar.↓ Story continues below ↓
WELKER: Have you asked him directly, Sarah?
SANDERS: The President? I didn't have to because he addressed it to the American people all at one time.
WELKER: Why haven't you asked him directly?
SANDERS: Again, the president answered that question directly on twitter earlier today.
WELKER: Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people they'll never hear Donald Trump utter the n-word on a recording, in any context?
SANDERS: I can't guarantee anything, but I can tell you the president addressed this directly. I can tell you that I've never heard it. I can also tell you that if myself, or the people in this building serving this country every single day doing our very best to help people all across this country and make it better, if at any point we felt that the president was who some of his critics claim him to be, we certainly wouldn't be here. This is a president fighting for all Americans and putting policies in place that help all Americans, particularly African-Americans. Look at the economy alone. This president since he took office, in the year-and-a-half since he's been here, created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans. That's 700,000 African-Americans working now that weren't working when the president took place. When President Obama left, after eight years of President Obama in office, he only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans. President trump in his first year-and-a-half has already tripled what President Obama did in eight years. Not only did he do that for African-Americans, but Hispanics. 1.7 million more Hispanics are working now. This president cares about all Americans, who is committed to helping them and putting policies in place that actually do that. I'm going to go to Kevin.
Go ahead.
WELKER: Just to be clear, you can't guarantee it.
SANDERS: Look, I haven't been in every single room, but I can tell you the president addressed this directly. He addressed it directly to the American people and I can tell you what the focus and the heart of the president is and that's on helping all Americans and certainly this is somebody who has been in business for decades and you are just now hearing some of these outrageous accusations after dealing with people all over the world. It wasn't until he became a candidate for president that you started to hear the salacious and ridiculous claims. If you look at the actions that this president has taken, certainly the policies that he enacted, you can see the heart of who he is and see exactly what he has done and the type of president and person he is.
Comments