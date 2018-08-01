Trump, Via Twitter, Demands Jeff Sessions End Mueller Investigation

Donald Trump went on another Twitter rampage as the Paul Manafort trial begins and once again is trying to force his Attorney General to shut down Mueller's investigations.

I'm not sure what set him off early in the morning, but it started here:

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

.....remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won’t go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.” ALAN DERSHOWITZ.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

“We already have a smoking gun about a campaign getting dirt on their opponent, it was Hillary Clinton. How is it OK for Hillary Clinton to proactively seek dirt from the Russians but the Trump campaign met at the Russians request and that is bad?” Marc Thiessen, Washington Post — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

By tweeting out these as official WH statements, Trump may have given more evidence of obstruction of justice to the special counsel.

This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further.

Trump has repeatedly attacked his AG and publicly humiliated him over and over again after Sessions rightly recused himself from all Russian investigations.

Alan Dershowitz continues to soil his reputation by defending Trump and making believe it is a civil liberties argument he's making.

Trump continues to replay every bogus argument Rep. Jim Jordan and the rest of the members of the Freedom Caucus have made to smear the special counsel.

Something set him off this morning because he's just repeating himself, again and again. I'm not the only one who thinks so.

I've been reluctant to attribute Trump's escalation to some knowledge that something is coming, since you can argue that being unhinged is his natural resting state....but he really seems to be losing it the past few days. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) August 1, 2018

Trump is losing it this morning ... more than usual. And his idiot son Eric posted video of Jim Acosta being harassed and threatened at the rally yesterday.

So ... something big is about to come down. — Elizabeth Bradbury (@isabellabc) August 1, 2018