Trump, Via Twitter, Demands Jeff Sessions End Mueller Investigation
Donald Trump went on another Twitter rampage as the Paul Manafort trial begins and once again is trying to force his Attorney General to shut down Mueller's investigations.
I'm not sure what set him off early in the morning, but it started here:
By tweeting out these as official WH statements, Trump may have given more evidence of obstruction of justice to the special counsel.
This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further.
Trump has repeatedly attacked his AG and publicly humiliated him over and over again after Sessions rightly recused himself from all Russian investigations.
Alan Dershowitz continues to soil his reputation by defending Trump and making believe it is a civil liberties argument he's making.
Trump continues to replay every bogus argument Rep. Jim Jordan and the rest of the members of the Freedom Caucus have made to smear the special counsel.
Something set him off this morning because he's just repeating himself, again and again. I'm not the only one who thinks so.
