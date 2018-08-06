Trump Goes Full 'Kobayashi Maru' Over Don Jr.

By Tengrain

CNN tells us…

(CNN)President Donald Trump is concerned about whether his son Donald Trump Jr. might have exposure in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, leading to his increasingly frenzied public agitation over Robert Mueller, sources close to the White House tell CNN.

Trump has been concerned for months now that the Mueller probe could reach his family, and potentially his son-in-law Jared Kushner, but his focus has turned to his namesake in recent weeks, one person who speaks with Trump frequently tells CNN. This is one of several reasons Trump has upped his public attacks on Mueller, because he doesn’t want him touching his family, the person adds.

Comrade Stupid ought to be worried.

The Russian Usurper might still have some (WEAK!) plausible deniability (to use Watergate-era vernacular) in regards to the notorious Trump Tower meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya (and seemingly every other Russian in the lower 48). But Squiggy Trump? Not so much.

We know that Squiggy:

  • sent bragging e-mails about the meeting
  • helped set up the meeting
  • attended a pre-meeting to discuss and plan the meeting
  • attended the meeting with every Russian in the lower 48

So it would be kinda hard for Squiggy to deny conspiracy, right?

The question, therefore, is will Comrade Trump try to pardon Squiggy when he is inevitably brought up on charges?

Personally, I kinda doubt it only because Comrade Trump is such a narcissist that he’ll push anyone under the bus rather than endanger himself. I mean serious, his thought process will be something like, “so what. I have other kids.”

Anyway, others assume that Comrade Stupid will of course stand up for Squiggy (“as any normal father would!”) and offer a pardon. Which, of course, means that it is an non-prosecutorial admission of guilt, and therefore no longer subject to the self-incrimination clause of the Fifth Amendment. Squiggy will be compelled to testify, and perjury (presumably) would not be tolerated.

So in a sense, both of these chuckleheads are doomed.

UPDATE 1: Comrade Stupid just admitted that his campaign tried to get some help from Russia.

UPDATE 2: Maybe MPS just won some more Quatloos!?

UPDATE 3: Because it made me laugh

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors

