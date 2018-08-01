Twitter Guffaws As Trump Suggests Al Capone Treated Better Than Manafort

President Stupid appeared to be saying on Twitter that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is being treated with less deference than "Public Enemy Number One" Al Capone.

Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and “Public Enemy Number One,” or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Is this what Cheeto Mussolini considers "defense" of his friend?

Isn't Manafort being tried for tax evasion among other crimes?

IRS was the one who finally got Capone, just like Manafort. Capone was just as innocent of murder because he never was convicted. Manafort is in isolation because he was tampering with witnesses & a flight risk. — Sher (@outlawbooster) August 1, 2018

And didn't Al Capone go to prison after being convicted of tax evasion in part because his accountant testified?

On Twitter, hilarity ensued.

Wasn’t it the accountant that Eliot Ness captured that would eventually convict Capone on Income Tax evasion❓



That’s funny, not ironic funny, more like:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Funny. pic.twitter.com/CHt0tjuskq — Black Sparrow Hawk 🦅 KS03 (@CorbieCrow) August 1, 2018

He's just hangry because McDonald's wouldn't sell him a burger without a photo ID. — Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) August 1, 2018

You correctly compare two mob bosses... — Beau Kona (@kona_beau) August 1, 2018

Whenever I think I’m having a bad day I can just remember that not once have I had to compare anyone close to me to Al Capone to prove he’s not so bad and deserves better treatment. — Taylen Peterson 🎈 (@taylen24) August 1, 2018