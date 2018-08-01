Twitter Guffaws As Trump Suggests Al Capone Treated Better Than Manafort
President Stupid appeared to be saying on Twitter that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is being treated with less deference than "Public Enemy Number One" Al Capone.
Is this what Cheeto Mussolini considers "defense" of his friend?
Isn't Manafort being tried for tax evasion among other crimes?
And didn't Al Capone go to prison after being convicted of tax evasion in part because his accountant testified?
On Twitter, hilarity ensued.
