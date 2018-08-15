Two-Faced Trump Says Defense Bill He Signed Is Unconstitutional

Another day of "governing" in the Trump White House, where Cheeto Mussolini praised the John McCain Defense Authorization Bill and signed it...

...then released a statement saying the bill is unconstitutional.

And guess what part Little Kremlin on the Potomac* thinks is a problem?

The recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea. The Independent (UK):

Among the provisions in the $716bn bill is a ban on spending Department of Defense money on “any activity that recognizes the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over Crimea”, a region in Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014 during a period of regional political upheaval.

The White House released a Bush-style signing statement indicating that, as well as taking issue FIFTY-ONE TIMES with different provisions of the bill. No, really.

It's obvious Trump didn't read the bill or the signing statement and he sure as sugar didn't write the latter. Signing statements used to be add-on statements of intent to help the courts understand the President's intent in signing a bill to aid in defending that bill in court. Dubya and now Trump abuse the signing statement to make the bill signed something other than what the Congress passed. It's dictatorship behavior.

“President Trump said in a signing statement that reserves the right to ignore a recently-signed defense authorization law’s ban on recognizing Russian sovereignty of Crimea.” I wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GtkfpXadOq — (((Дядя Caxapa))) (@Uncle_Sugar_) August 15, 2018

*"Little Kremlin on the Potomac" is Mock Paper Scissors's term for the Trump White House.