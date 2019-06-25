John Oliver Is Right: If Only Trump Was As Vicious To Russia As He Is To Iran

Trump, who pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, has now caused a volatile situation in the Middle East.

I'm not condoning anything that Iran does as a nation, but with the agreement in place, the deal was working until the anti-Obama menace took charge. ...And then he hired John Bolton.

Luckily, Trump did not resort to military action against Iran after they shot down a surveillance drone. The ramifications could have been monumental to the security of the entire world.

But it didn't stop Trump from making himself look foolish by trying to defend against some of his war hawk supporters who called his response "weak."

His descriptions of why he did not bomb Iran in retaliation have been completely discredited by many military analysts. It is possible Trump did not bother to confer with his generals until 10 minutes before he authorized the missile strike. That in itself is very scary.

I can only imagine what the late Charles Krauthammer would have to say about Trump's many missteps and haphazard actions pertaining to U.S. foreign policy.

Iran responded to Trump after his new sanctions against them as reported by the AP.

Iran warned Tuesday that new U.S. sanctions targeting its supreme leader and other top officials meant “closing the doors of diplomacy” between Tehran and Washington amid heightened tensions, even as President Hassan Rouhani derided the White House as being “afflicted by mental retardation.”

Today, Trump went on a Twitter rant against Iran in response.

Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

....The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more...

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019

Trump has attacked not only our closest allies with moronic rhetoric online but also North Korea and Iran.

I find it highly interesting that a country like Russia, who hacked and disrupted our entire general election in 2016 and continues to do so with cyber-warfare, has never been subjected to the same type of ire from Trump.

The only time he really criticizes Russia is by defending himself from those critics who can't help but highlight his subservient behavior to Vladimir Putin.

Claiming he's been "tougher on Russia than any president ever" is myopic.

Trump is meeting with Putin in Japan in a few days and the American people have no clue what they are meeting about. I'm sure he'll redact any transcripts from his meetings as well, to cloak his meetings in secrecy.

As Andrew Weiss writes in Politico:

"Yet none of this obscures the fact that there is still no overarching Russia strategy in place, let alone the discipline to implement it. The Administration’s actual day to day policy on Russia is mostly reactive, bordering on incoherent. -- That brings us to the questionable desirability of the Osaka meeting between the two presidents. Trump keeps insisting that release of the Mueller report means he can finally get down to business with Putin. But what exactly does he have in mind? Trump has never provided a coherent explanation for why Russia is so important to his vision for U.S. foreign policy. Instead, he’s limited himself mostly to happy talk while endorsing Putin’s clumsy denials about interference in the 2016 presidential election, including a disastrous performance alongside Putin at their Helsinki summit meeting last summer.

Incoherence is Trump's overall foreign policy strategy. That is very dangerous for the US and our NATO allies.

I'm sure the two will share "beautiful letters" together.