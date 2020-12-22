Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

As Trump Flails, People Noticing Parler Is Twitter, Only Dumber

Turns out the only reason people are on Parler is to market to stupid MAGA types who don't realize top "Parlays" are just copied tweets! GAWD. Also, Parler sign-ups have slowed, a lot, since Trump lost all those court cases. Womp!
By Frances Langum
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

This is not a public relations post for Twitter, which should have banned Donald Trump in 2015 for birtherism.

But it's still hilarious to watch the comparative #FAIL of Parler, that stupid Twitter-clone that conservatives allegedly "fled" to because of Twitter "censorship."

Turns out the big accounts on Parler have remained on Twitter and are just copying their content over the fence, so to speak, to keep the MAGA types engaged with their "content." Media Matters reports:

Conservatives flocked to Parler to “speak freely” after the election. A month later, the platform has stalled as fewer people are actively using it.

Media Matters identified 236 Parler accounts associated with prominent right-wing and far-right figures with substantial followings on other social media platforms. We also included those who have been publicly banned from other platforms. We found that in that list some of Parler’s biggest right-wing accounts have earned more followers on Parler than on Facebook or Twitter, and they use Parler as another platform to spread narratives being posted elsewhere.

Elsewhere, like Twitter? Yeah.

However, many right-wing Parler accounts with the most followers use Parler as another platform to spread narratives being posted elsewhere. [Senator Ted] Cruz barely posts on Parler, but his posts, known as parlays, often have the same content as his tweets, while [Marc] Levin and [Maria] Bartiromo post nearly all of their content to both Parler and Twitter.

Also, if you want to read the "best" of Parler (heh), do what I do, and follow @ParlerTakes on Twitter.

