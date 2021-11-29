Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter, But The Trouble Is At Parler

As @jack steps down from Twitter, there's "controversy" over at Parler.
Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter, But The Trouble Is At Parler
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By Frances LangumNovember 29, 2021

So bye bye @jack at Twitter.

Meanwhile, users at one of the right wing "alternatives" to Twitter, Parler, are apparently jumping ship because the app marked a video of Jim Jordan talking to Jeanine Pirro as "sensitive content."

And... coming over to Twitter to complain? Candace Owens, whose husband is CEO of Parler, smells an opportunity! So...she runs over to...Twitter.

Twitter swipes right. Ironic!

There is zero point to a conservatives-only social media site. A group that has zero policies and no ideas isn't interesting, and the purpose of being on social media for them is to fight with "the librul media." As was pointed out in 2018, "There’s no sport in spreading right-wing memes without triggering the libs. That’s the whole point!"

Discussion

