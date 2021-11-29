Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter, But The Trouble Is At Parler

So bye bye @jack at Twitter.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, users at one of the right wing "alternatives" to Twitter, Parler, are apparently jumping ship because the app marked a video of Jim Jordan talking to Jeanine Pirro as "sensitive content."

🕵️‍♀️ Here’s the big brouhaha over on Parler. Trumpers are pissed bc Gymmy’s post was censored and they’re threatening to leave Parler bc of it 👀#Parler pic.twitter.com/8DqhuuLIvX — Whatever🍁Heather (@FeistyPK2) November 29, 2021

And... coming over to Twitter to complain? Candace Owens, whose husband is CEO of Parler, smells an opportunity! So...she runs over to...Twitter.

How awesome would it be if Jack Dorsey opened a #Parler account?



The Left would absolutely implode. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 29, 2021

Twitter swipes right. Ironic!

Hilarious how every trumper who said they were leaving Twitter for Parler is still here bitching about shit. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 29, 2021

Parler looks soo good that I spend all of my time on Twitter........ — Ryan Cooney (@RyanJCooney41) November 29, 2021

Just a reminder that Candace Owens is married to the CEO of Parler. She's not fighting for freedom of speech...she's shilling a product just like everyone else. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) November 29, 2021

There is zero point to a conservatives-only social media site. A group that has zero policies and no ideas isn't interesting, and the purpose of being on social media for them is to fight with "the librul media." As was pointed out in 2018, "There’s no sport in spreading right-wing memes without triggering the libs. That’s the whole point!"